Final list of local parliamentary candidates announced for July’s General Election

The final list of candidates standing for election in the General Election on 4th July in constituencies in the Burnham-On-Sea area has been announced.

The official Prospective Parliamentary Candidates list was published by Somerset Council on Friday evening (7th June) as follows:

Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea : Pele Barnes (Independent); William Fagg (Reform UK); Ashley Fox (Conservative); Charles Graham (Green Party); Leigh Redman (Labour); Claire Sully (Lib Dem); Gregory Tanner (Workers Party).

: Pele Barnes (Independent); William Fagg (Reform UK); Ashley Fox (Conservative); Charles Graham (Green Party); Leigh Redman (Labour); Claire Sully (Lib Dem); Gregory Tanner (Workers Party). Wells and Mendip Hills: Craig Clarke (Independent); Helen Hims (Reform UK); Joe Joseph (Labour); Abi McGuire (Independent); Tessa Munt (Lib Dem); Meg Powell-Chandler (Conservative); Peter Welsh (Green Party).

Residents are reminded to make sure they are registered to vote before the deadline of Tuesday 18th June.

Those not on the electoral register can visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote – it takes around five minutes to register to vote – just make sure you have your National Insurance number to hand.

The final date to apply for a postal vote is by 5pm on Wednesday 19th June.

Voters must also show Voter ID if planning to vote in person at a polling station. Accepted forms if ID include a passport, driving licence; an older person’s bus pass. More details are available from the Electoral Commission. You can still use your photo ID if it is out of date, if it looks like you. The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.

Those without the necessary ID can apply for the free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) – the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday 26h June. Applications can be made online, by post or in person.

Help and advice is available from Somerset Council’s electoral services team on 0300 123 2224.