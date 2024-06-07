12.5 C
Sat Jun 08, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea exhibition of local children’s D-Day artwork to be held today

A Burnham-On-Sea exhibition of local children’s D-Day artwork is being held in the town today (Saturday, June 8th).

The Royal British Legion in Burnham’s Victoria Street is hosting the exhibition from 10am-3pm.

“There will be a wide range of artwork on display, by school pupils from St Andrew’s, Churchfield, Berrow and King Alfred Academy,” says the Legion’s Ruth Crosby.

History storyboards from King Alfred School will tell the story of how the war impacted the Burnham and Highbridge area with anecdotes and photos from the time.

“We look forward to welcoming people along to pop in and see the artwork on display,” added Ruth.

