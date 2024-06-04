New polls project close result at General Election in new Bridgwater and Burnham seat

Labour could be on track to narrowly win the new Bridgwater and Burnham constituency by just half a percentage point at July’s General Election, a new poll claims – but a tactical voting website disagrees.

Polling company YouGov has published its first MRP poll of the election campaign, showing that if an election were to be held right now, it would result in a Labour win in the new Bridgwater parliamentary seat, which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Labour’s Leigh Redman is forecasted by YouGov to narrowly win. Tory challenger, former MEP Ashley Fox, is only half a percentage point behind in the YouGov poll. Lib Dem candidate Claire Sully is predicted to come third. Other candidates standing are Pele Barnes (Independent) and Charlie Graham (Green Party).

However, separate research by Tactical Vote claims the “Lib Dems would have been the most likely second place party in 2019 under these new boundaries so should be best placed to challenge the Tories this time.”

The new Bridgwater seat has been named by YouGov as among the UK’s 30 most marginal seats. Reform UK is expected to announce its candidate for the seat and this would further tighten the race.

ALSO READ:

Burnham-On-Sea parliamentary candidates compared – we speak to them on local issues