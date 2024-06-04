Burnham-On-Sea charity fundraiser set to take part in 31-mile Ultra Marathon this summer

A Burnham-On-Sea charity fundraiser is set to take part in a 31-mile Ultra Marathon this summer for a special cause close to his heart.

Rob Jones is in training to run the event in August to raise funds for local charity Somewhere House Somerset.

“It is a very personal challenge, but also as a guy in his 40’s who has had some significant struggles with addiction and deteriorating mental health, this event will be raising money for Somewhere House Somerset to provide support to improve men’s mental health.”

“I myself have come really close to a certain death, yet have pulled myself back to really live a healthy happy life, with a good job, lovely home, and a 7 month old daughter.”

He says the Ultra Marathon will be his first. “I have ran half marathons and my first full Marathon last year in Manchester raised money for the same charity, but the Ultra is on another level of tough though. The training is so intense!”

“All proceeds will go to a local charity helping local people when often times, they cannot get help and support elsewhere.”

You can support Rob on his fundraising page here.