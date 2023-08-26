A Burnham-On-Sea charity book shop will be selling off its remaining books at just 10p each on Bank Holiday Monday.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has run the temporary pop-up book store in the former S & A Linens shop and antiques shop in the High Street near Specsavers throughout August, raising money for local good causes.

Its final day of trade will be on Bank Holiday Monday following a busy month of trade. It is open from 10am-4pm.

The club’s popular charity book shops, which are run by the club’s volunteers, have been held in the town centre for many years, raising thousands of pounds for charities.

The premises is being completely refurbished and turned into two new permanent shops which are scheduled to open in early 2024, as we recently reported here.