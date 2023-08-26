Burnham-On-Sea’s growing branch of Re-Engage, a charity that provides monthly tea-parties for isolated elderly people, is appealing for local help.

It runs four groups in Burnham and the surrounding villages – and they need four more volunteer hosts to join those who provide two afternoon tea-parties per year.

They are also appealing for shops to donate food items for their annual Christmas lunch.

Paula Protheroe, Burnham area’s Re-Engage co-ordinator, says: “Since we launched in 2016, we now provide monthly get-togethers for 32 lonely people, supported by a team of more than 25 volunteers who host those events and drive our guests to and from them.”

“We now need four more hosts who can provide an afternoon tea for eight guests and up to four drivers twice a year. All our hosts find these events truly enjoyable, because our guests love those dates in their diaries”, she added.

Potential hosts merely need to provide an afternoon tea (either 2-4pm or 3-5pm), with access to a downstairs toilet and no more than three steps up to their front door.

Meanwhile, the Re-Engage team also needs local businesses to donate food for their annual Christmas lunch. In past years, major supermarkets have provided these items, but recent changes in charity rules have made this impossible.

“We’ll be providing a Christmas lunch for 32 guests and 25 volunteers at the Berrow village hall on 10th December, for which we need four turkey crowns, peas, brussels sprouts, potatoes, mince pies, yule-logs, and Christmas puddings”, says Paula.

“Our volunteers will do all the preparation, cooking, and serving – and will be driving all 32 guests to and from the event. But we need local businesses to donate the food items for this crucial event.”

Anyone willing to donate food items for the Christmas lunch, or interested in becoming a host for afternoon tea-parties should contact Paula by email at: paula.reengagevolunteer@gmail.com