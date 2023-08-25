Plans to set up a new National Coastwatch Station on Burnham-On-Sea seafront have been given a major funding boost.

As we first reported here earlier this year, National Coastwatch, a national charity, hopes to create a local station run by volunteer watchkeepers, fundraisers and helpers.

National Coastwatch Burnham-On-Sea is a brand new charity for this area, providing ‘Eyes Along The Coast’ for HM Coastguard to help keep the coast, beaches, coastal paths and inshore waters safe.

A spokesman says: “The new volunteer Watchkeepers are absolutely thrilled that after a 10 month application process, they have been awarded a substantial grant by the Hinkley Point C Community Grant Fund via the Somerset Community Foundation.”

”The money will completely fund a brand new portable style station, subject to planning, on Burnham-on-Sea seafront, and some of the special equipment needed to carry out their life-saving voluntary Watches.”

“The volunteers thank both the HPC Community Grant Fund and the Somerset Community Foundation for their support and for awarding the generous grant.”

National Coastwatch Burnham-On-Sea are recruiting volunteer Watchkeepers to start training prior to the arrival of the new station. No maritime expertise is necessary as full training is provided. For more information, go to www.nci.org.uk/join.