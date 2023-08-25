Brean Theme Park will be holding a free fireworks display this evening (Saturday August 26th).

The display will get started around 9pm and visitors will also be able to try out the Theme Park rides with discounted wristbands.

After 2pm, the mega wristband will be £16, while the junior wristband will be £13 and the tots wristband will be £9. For more details, click here.

“As well as enjoying our brilliant firework display, this is a fantastic opportunity for your family to spend a fun evening on the fun park rides with discounted wristbands available,” says a spokesman.