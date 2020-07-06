This bluntly-worded new sign has been installed on Brean beach to try and prevent motorists from getting stuck in mud.

The sign, located at the entrance to Brean beach’s parking area, has been unveiled by the Parish Council.

It states: “If you walk or drive out onto the soft sand and mud you may get stuck. Don’t go there!”

The installation of the sign follows a series of incidents in previous years where vehicles were rescued after being driven too far down the beach, pictured above.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Parish Council Clerk Hazel Brinton said: “We get many vehicles stuck every year in the mud which can be very dangerous. The new sign is trying to get the message communicated to motorists as they drive onto the beach that need toi be aware of the problem.”

Parking on Brean beach re-started for the delayed summer season last week at a cost of £4/day, which is up from £3.50/day last year.