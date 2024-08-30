Brean Theme Park to hold fireworks display tonight to mark end of the season

Brean Theme Park will be holding a fireworks display to mark the end of the summer season this evening (Saturday, August 31st).

The display will get started around 9pm and visitors will also be able to try out the Theme Park rides with discounted wristbands.

All-day wristbands are £32, or grab a special £16 wristband starting from 2pm with the firework display in the evening.

“As well as enjoying our brilliant firework display, this is a fantastic opportunity for your family to spend a fun time on the fun park rides with discounted wristbands available,” says a spokesman.

Book online at www.breanthemepark.co.uk