Somerset councillors call for new Government commitment on net zero

Somerset Council’s lead members for the environment have written to Ed Miliband asking for a renewed Government commitment to helping local government achieve the nation’s net zero targets.

The letter to the new Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero highlights some of the great work being done in Somerset to address the Climate and Ecological Emergency despite the challenges of soaring inflation.

This includes:

Work to reduce its own carbon emissions – through rooftop solar power and partnering with First Group to introduce the county’s first zero-emission electric buses.

Playing a key role in nature recovery – leading the county’s Local Nature Recovery Strategy and supporting regenerative farming and sustainable food initiatives.

Working with businesses – offering guidance and support – including a green business advice programme, holding climate business summits, and distributing UK Shared Prosperity Funds to help Somerset businesses decarbonise.

Helping deliver major projects – such as Hinkley Point C and the Agratas battery facility.

Signed by the Council’s Lead and Associate Lead members for Environment and Climate Change, Cllr Dixie Darch and Oliver Patrick, it reemphasises the ambition to work towards a net zero council by 2030.

Crucially, it also underlines the importance of central government support if this ambition is to be achieved.

“Local Authorities can play a critical role in the national effort to achieve the legally binding target of net zero by 2050. Somerset Council is committed to playing its role in achieving this target.”

“Somerset Council is a large, rural authority faced with unique challenges – but there is enormous opportunity here, too.”

“We would be delighted to open a dialogue with DESNZ as well as DEFRA, MHCLG, DBT and others to develop a pilot Land Use Strategy for Somerset so that we can best deliver on our shared priorities for energy security and net zero.”

“We would be particularly interested in discussing how we could capture our shared ambitions in any devolution deal”.