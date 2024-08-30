Highbridge building supplies firm set to raise funds for cancer treatment for Jack, 5

CRS Building Supplies in Highbridge is inviting the community to support its fundraising efforts for young Somerset boy Jack Gyde who urgently needs life-saving medical treatment in America.

At just five years old, Jack was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a severe type of cancer that develops in nerve cells, as reported here.

He is undergoing treatment, which will include intense chemotherapy, surgery, stem cell rescue, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, but due to the type of cancer, the risk of a relapse is high.

Jack’s parents, Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde, are working to raise £250,000 to cover the costs of maintenance treatment in the US, which significantly lowers the risk of the cancer returning. Over £170,000 has been raised so far. Since this treatment is not available in the UK, the family will need to travel to America multiple times over a two- to three-year period.

To help Jack and his family reach their fundraising target, a team from CRS and South West-based RGB Building Supplies, both part of the Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), is taking part in two upcoming runs.

The team – which includes Nick Jean and Kevin Serle from CRS and Danny Spokes and Jordan Darch from IBMG in the South West – will be taking on the 10-mile AJ Bell Great South Run on Sunday 20th October and the Silverstone Run Fest half-marathon on Sunday 24th November.

Nick Jean from CRS says: “At CRS, supporting our community is a priority. When Jack’s family contacted us, we knew we had to do something to help this brave young boy and his family. If able to, we hope the local community will support our fundraising – every donation will help Jack get one step closer to the treatment he needs. Thank you in advance to everyone who supports our team.”

Donations can be made to RGB’s fundraising appeal by visiting https://gofund.me/ 15f77283.