Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers raise over £170,000 for vital cancer treatment for Jack, 5

A Burnham-On-Sea couple has thanked the local community for raising over £170,000 towards their ongoing £250,000 campaign for vital overseas treatment for their son who has been diagnosed with cancer.

As reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma after initially suffering pain in January.

Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page.

They have received 2,400 donations amounting to over £171,000 so far and have also received celebrity support on social media from Lord Sugar, Piers Morgan and Ronnie O’Sullivan among others.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Sarah says: “Fundraising is going amazingly, it seemed like such an out-of-reach target back in March but now I’m confident we’ll raise the rest with everyone’s support.”

“Jack is doing well at the moment, he had his stem cell transplant in July and he starts radiotherapy in September. Jack won’t be finishing his NHS treatment until the Spring so plenty of time is left.”

She adds: “The local support is always so heartwarming to see. Even six months in people are still turning out for the events, putting their change in buckets and donating online.”

“We’ve had people doing fundraising that have never even met us or Jack, like Alfie & Julie who ran 320 miles.”

“We can’t say thank you to everyone enough for all they have done.”

See Jack’s fundraising page here.