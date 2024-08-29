10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 30, 2024
News
News

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns to Baptist Church today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

carrots and leeks

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today (Friday August 30th) with a busy line-up of stalls.

Around a dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls expected at the Burnham Independent Market:

The traders this month are:-
* Mike’s Pork
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Oven to you
* Crafted with Pride
* Nut Tree Farm
* Westcroft farm Shop
* Nellie’s Nauti bits
* Past times Cheese
* My Farmhouse Pantry
* Busy Lizzie Cakes
