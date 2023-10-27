Brean Theme Park will be holding a free fireworks display this evening (Saturday Octoner 28th).

The display will get started around 6.50pm and visitors will also be able to try out the Theme Park rides with discounted wristbands.

After 3pm, the mega wristband will be £16, while the junior wristband will be £13.

“As well as enjoying our brilliant firework display, this is a fantastic opportunity for your family to spend a fun time on the fun park rides with discounted wristbands available,” says a spokesman.

Burnham’s seperate seafront fireworks display will be held on Sunday November 5th.