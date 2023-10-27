Berrow Parish Council is to hold a public meeting for local residents to air their views on controversial plans to build 49 homes on a field near to the village’s Primary School.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier this month, the developer Notaro New Homes Ltd wants to build 49 new houses in Berrow, close to an existing estate on Cavalla Mews. The public meeting, which will be open to Berrow residents only, takes place at Berrow Village Hall on November 7th at 7.30pm.

20 of the new homes will be classed as affordable, selling below market price, if approval is granted on the 3.6 hectare site. The new homes will be concentrated towards the northern end of the site, with two access points being provided.

However, the scheme has prompted objections from local residents who say the development will generate extra traffic close to the school while others are concerned that stretched local infrastructure – such as doctors and dentists – are not able to support more homes.

Villagers have also raised concerns about the loss of agricultural land and the development’s impact on wildlife.

Somerset Council is expected to make a decision on the new plans in 2024.