Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has formally unveiled its new floodlighting system this week following a £45,000 grant funding boost earlier this year.

The club received funding from the Hinkley Point C Community Fund to introduce the new LED lighting system. The grant represented around 80% of the total project cost, with the other 20% being met from the club.

The lights have been installed over the last couple of months and were formally switched on during a ceremony on Friday (October 27th) attended by representatives from the club and the Hinkley Point C Community Fund.

Tim Seymour, Head Coach at the Avenue, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s fantastic to have these new low-energy LED lights in place. They will be saving us around £4,500 per year in energy costs due to lower power consumption.”

”With the increasing cost of energy, running the old floodlights at the club had become one of our biggest expenses.”

“The reduction in the expenditure on energy will allow us to keep our membership rates affordable and additionally benefit other community users of the Club facilities.”

“The project will also help us ensure that we can move the Avenue further down the road to making the Club more environmentally sustainable for future generations.”

The Club installed 40 solar panels a number of years back that feed surplus energy back into the power grid.

Tim added that the club would like to extend their thanks to the Somerset Community Foundation for their help and support through the grants process and to the Awarding Committee for the grant.

The Avenue Tennis Club, located in The Grove, welcomes new members and further details about the club can be found at www.avenuetennis.com.