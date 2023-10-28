Somerset Council’s fleet of 23 gritters is ready to treat 900 miles of road as soon as the temperature drops below zero this winter.

The council treats over a fifth of Somerset’s roads. The gritting network covers all of last year’s routes in the Burnham area plus it has been increased slightly this winter across the county.

Last year the council’s gritter fleet went out on 67 occasions when freezing temperatures were forecast.

There were 2,058 route actions in total, helping to prevent the formation of ice across 83,200 miles of Somerset’s roads.

Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council’s Executive Lead Member for Transport and Digital said: “As the winter season approaches, it becomes even more vitally important that road users travel according to the conditions.”

“All the preparation of our depots, and all the filling of our salt barns has taken place throughout the summer, so that everyone is good to go when the temperatures drop.”

“The team are checking the forecasts every day; as soon as they get the call, the gritters are ready to go.”