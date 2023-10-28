Model railway lovers flocked Highbridge on Saturday (October 28th) when the town’s annual Vintage Hornby Train Show returned.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard opened the long-running show alongside Town Crier Alastair Murray, as pictured here.

Train lovers of all ages enjoyed the 13th annual show, organised by the Bristol and Somerset Branch of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association Limited.

The show was held at King Alfred School Academy and saw a wide range of trade stands and displays set up in the school’s B Block.

Co-organiser Mike Barton thanked all those who’d attended and added: “We had a great turnout of stands and exhibitors and it was great to have the support of the Mayor and Town Crier.”

Mayor Cllr Millard added: “I really enjoyed meeting enthusiasts who share the passion. So many groups suffered setbacks during the pandemic. It is great to visit a group that is clearly thriving and going from strength to strength! I hope you all had a wonderful time sharing knowledge, experience and most of all having fun!”

The annual show celebrates the toy train products made by Meccano Ltd of Liverpool between the years 1920 and 1965 and overseas until 1973. It is organised by the Bristol and Somerset Group of Hornby Railway Collectors Association, which meets in Weston, but draws its membership from a wider area.

Mike added his thanks to the club’s fellow event organisers Steve Sands and David Temple plus all those who had exhibited and the Country Bumpkins refreshments stall. The group meets every month on the fourth Thursday at the Scout Hut in Totterdown Road, Weston.