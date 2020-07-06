Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of dangerous driving on the M5 motorway through Somerset.

Officers say that at about 9pm on Sunday 5th July a witness reported seeing three cars speeding and braking on the northbound carriageway between junctions 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 20 (Clevedon). Officers stopped three cars near junction 17 (Cribbs Causeway).

A spokesman says: “Police are keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of or who witnessed the manner of driving of two red Ford Fiestas and a black Vauxhall Astra on the M5 between junction 24 (Bridgwater) and Cribbs Causeway on Sunday night.”

Three drivers have been reported for dangerous driving.

If you can help get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/ contact or call 101 quoting reference 5220147948.