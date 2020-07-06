Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse pub has closed until further notice after a customer tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Lighthouse Inn in Highbridge Road re-opened on Saturday (July 4th) after being closed for three months due to the lockdown. Now, though, it has closed again after it confirmed that a customer had tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for The Lighthouse Inn said the pub will not re-open until all its staff have been tested negative for Covid-19.

“This isn’t the message we wanted to write so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to Covid-19,” a spokesperson wrote on social media.

They continued: “We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday.”

“We will not be re opening until all staff have been tested and come back negative and currently we are in the middle of a deep clean.”

“All government guidelines will be adhered to.”