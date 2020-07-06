Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse pub has closed until further notice after a customer tested positive for Coronavirus.
The Lighthouse Inn in Highbridge Road re-opened on Saturday (July 4th) after being closed for three months due to the lockdown. Now, though, it has closed again after it confirmed that a customer had tested positive for Covid-19.
A spokesperson for The Lighthouse Inn said the pub will not re-open until all its staff have been tested negative for Covid-19.
“This isn’t the message we wanted to write so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to Covid-19,” a spokesperson wrote on social media.
“We will not be re opening until all staff have been tested and come back negative and currently we are in the middle of a deep clean.”
“All government guidelines will be adhered to.”