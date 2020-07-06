A Burnham-On-Sea vape bar has completed a ‘deep clean’ and tested all of its staff after a customer who visited at the weekend was tested positive for Covid-19.

Vape Escape in Burnham’s Chapel Street says the customer visited the premises during Saturday, the re-opening day for bars across the UK.

Owner Leanne Underhill, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It wasn’t the re-opening we had planned and we were informed on Sunday that a customer who had visited us had tested positive.”

“All of our staff have been tested and have come back negative. All customers have been informed, in line with Government guidance.”

“We have been following all the safety guidelines and because we took the names and numbers of customers as they entered the bar. all of them have been able to be contacted.”

“As soon as I got the message about the positive test result on Sunday, I immediately closed the bar, locked up and spoke with the NHS and Police who informed us of the correct steps, all of which we have followed.”

“We have undertaken a full, deep clean and steam cleaned the premises and also disinfected everything, including all customer areas such as the toilets.”

“We have a number of safety measures in place to protect our customers, including hand sanitisers in the bar and individual personal hand sanitisers at the tables.”

“Social distancing is in place, in line with the Government guidance, and we are doing all the right things to keep people safe.”

“Our customers and staff are hugely important to us and we would never put any of them at risk.”

She adds: “Having taken the advice of the NHS and followed the official guidance, we are back open again and will continually review the position.”

“We have also spoken with the council’s Environmental Health team to check through the measures we have taken – and they are happy.” The vape bar is open daily 2pm-11pm.