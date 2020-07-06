A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being hurt in a collision on the northbound exit sliproad at Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 junction on Monday afternoon (July 6th).

An air ambulance and other emergency services were called to the scene soon at 4.20pm. Highways England also temporarily stopped traffic on the northbound carriageway, as pictured here.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called at 4.20pm about a collision on the M5 southbound near junction 22.”

“Our crews treated a male patient at the scene, and transported him to hospital by land ambulance for further care.”

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman added: “We were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision, involving a motorcyclist, on the northbound exit sliproad at junction 22.”

“The ambulance service also attended and the sliproad was closed while emergency services were at the scene.”

The air ambulance landed in a field next to the Edithmead roundabout and took off a short time later after its paramedics helped the casualty at the scene.