A town centre store in Burnham-On-Sea is set to close and be replaced by two new shops.

Burnham Antiques & Second-Hand, which occupies a large unit at the southern end of Burnham-On-Sea High Street, starts its closing down sale this week.

The owners, Clare and Steve Scott, who also own and run Scott’s Furnishings in Victoria Street, have told Burnham-On-Sea.com that they plan to open two new shops in its place.

“Numbers 9 and 11 High Street are being turned back into two shops,” confims Steve.

“The two new shops will both be selling things for the home which will compliment what is on offer at Scott’s Furnishings in Victoria Street.”

He adds that the second-hand shop was only ever intended to be a stop-gap while he battled against Cancer in the last few years. Having recently been given the all-clear, he now plans to make the most of his second chance.

“Having 12,000 sq.ft of showrooms spread over two floors, Scott’s is by far the largest and longest established furnishers in the Burnham area. Although both new shops will sell furniture/furnishings, they will bring something different to the town.”

For the time being, the Scotts say they are keeping the finer details under wraps.

Steve adds: “Once the second-hand shop’s closing down sale has finished the new shops will be completely refurbished. Our target date to open both new shops is January 2024.”