A new family-run garage based in the heart of Highbridge has opened this week in King Street on the former CJK Autos site.

A+E Autocare opened its doors on Monday (July 3rd) and within a short time welcomed its first customers.

A+E Autocare is run by Ade and Emma Giovanni, who are familiar faces in the local vehicle repair industry as Ade used to work at CJK Vehicle Repairs and has over 25 years’ experience in the trade.

The garage offers a wide range of services for all vehicle needs including servicing and repairs of car and light commercial vehicles, including tyres, brakes and diagnostics as well as MOT repairs.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is my first time running my own garage business but I have worked in different local garages since I left school. I had the opportunity to open our garage following the closure of CJK Vehicle Repairs.”

“Several members of the team and I lost their jobs due to the closure and I could see what a loss to the community the lack of a garage was. I wanted A+E Autos to be a family business and once I had secured the site I was able to offer the old team their jobs back.”

“With my wife Emma, customers will recognise some familiar faces including Teresa, who is the receptionist, and other mechanics.”

Ade is already upgrading the site with new signage, new paintwork and new flooring. He plans to continue with upgrades and improvements including new ramps, a new reception area and new facilities and stock, such as tyres.

He added: “I look forward to welcoming old and new customers alike. We can help with servicing and repairs to cars, vans, camper vans and small commercial vehicles. We also look forward to helping people who are visiting the area or are down on holiday. Please do call us for advice or a quote.”