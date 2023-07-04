Weston Hospicecare has announced this week that its fundraising Moonlight Beach Walk will return on Saturday 14th October.

The event sees hundreds of ladies – including many from the Burnham area – gather on Weston seafront under the moonlit sky to walk either 5km or 10km along the beach for the hospice.

Some walk in memory and others just for fun. Each participant will receive a complementary glass of prosecco and be able to purchase the neon tutus and flashing lights to illuminate the night.

The walk will start and finish from the main sponsor’s fantastic Grand Pier and routed up and down the magnificent Weston seafront featuring Knightstone Island, Tropicana, Promenade and Uphill.

Event manager, Nicola Slark, says: “We are delighted our Moonlight Beach Walk is taking place once again later this year on Weston seafront.”

“If you have never been to this event before, expect to see hundreds of incredible

ladies with their neon tutus, flashing lights and all joining together to remember loved

ones and to support their local, treasured, hospice.”

“Many walk in memory, some just for fun but everyone comes together for a bright flash of community spirit.”

Registrations are now open via Weston Hospicecare’s website and will close a week before the event. Tickets are available and cost £20 for adults and £12.50 for children.

All participants will receive entry to their chosen route, a Moonlight Beach Walk T shirt, an in memory candle bag, access to the sparkler station, full safety cover at the event and a celebratory glass of prosecco.

To register, see https://www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/moonlight-beach-walk/