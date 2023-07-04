A free workshop is set to take place in Highbridge with local artist Sara Dudman and geologist Mathilde Braddock this weekend.

The free art workshop called ‘Flow’ will be held at Create You in Market Street, Highbridge this Saturday 8th July from 10am – 4pm. It includes a wild pigment foraging walk.

“Learn about making your own pigment paint and create a piece of art as part of an exhibition at The Rural Life Museum,” says a spokesperson.

The event is being held as part of the Brue Green Pathways project, which launched in April, and is being jointly overseen by Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Our Highbridge community interest company.

Places are limited so booking is essential, please email ourhighbridge@gmail.com