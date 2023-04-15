A new project that aims to promote and develop riverside walks in Highbridge formally launched in the town on Saturday (April 15th).

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard was among over 20 people who attended the launch event at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub, as pictured here

The ‘Blue Green Pathways’ project is being jointly overseen by Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Our Highbridge community interest company.

Saturday’s launch included a presentation about the plans, wildlife activities, and those attending were encouraged to submit their ideas on developing riverside walks.

The Mayor said afterwards: “It is good to see the community coming together to plan a project that will benefit everyone.”

“Our Highbridge and the Somerset Wildlife Trust will now collate ideas raised at the launch event to plan further events in the town. Community engagement is an essential part of the Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Action plan.”

Ruth Coull, a director of Our Highbridge, adds: “The Brue Green Pathways project aims to promote and develop riverside walks in Highbridge. The River Brue is steeped in history for the town and has beautiful footpath walks alongside its banks.”

“How wonderful would it be to have a walking route as popular as the South West Coast Path that took us to Glastonbury, beside the river Brue?”

“We will be working to increase use of these pathways bringing more people into our town centre, through better access, promotion and signage all while maintaining and increasing the biodiversity surrounding the banks.”