Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove gardens on the town’s seafront are set to host a special Easter Egg hunt today (Sunday, April 16th).

The Friends of Marine Cove are organising the fun family event from 11am-1pm which will be free of charge.

There will also be balloon modelling and other activities in the gardens next to St Andrew’s Church.

The event is being supported by Somerset Council which will also also be in hand during the event.