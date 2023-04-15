The sights and sounds of a bygone era briefly thundered through Highbridge on Saturday evening (April 15th) when a steam train passed through on a tour of Britain.

With puffs of steam and a distant whistle, the train passed through Highbridge Railway station on its journey to Bristol.

The train is part of the ‘Grand Steam Tour’, a nine-day journey that allows passengers to experience all that Great Britain has to offer – while travelling in restored steam locomotives.

The Great Britain XV tour started at London Paddington, before making its way through the West London Suburbs towards Reading.

After Reading, the train took the Berks and Hants line through Newbury, following the Kennet and Avon Canal over Savernake Summit and through the Vale of Pewsey, en route to Westbury.

The train travelled through Somerset to Taunton before climbing the Whiteball Summit and entering Devon.

Leaving Exeter, The Great Britain followed the Dawlish sea wall through Dawlish to Teignmouth, Newton Abbot and Totnes.

On the journey back, the train headed across Somerset, through Bridgwater and Highbridge before arriving at Bristol Temple Meads.

The train heads on to these destinations on its journey:

Sunday, April 16 – Travel onwards to Wales; North Wales Coast to Llandudno.

Tuesday, April 18 – Heads north to Edinburgh.

Wednesday, April 19 – Aberdeen; Forth Bridge crossing

Thursday, April 20 – South into England to Blackpool.

Friday, April 21 – Blackpool to Scarborough via the Calder Valley.

Saturday, April 22 – Scarborough to the heart of the fens, Spalding, then to Kings Lynn in Norfolk.

Sunday, April 23 – Kings Lynn to Felixstowe and to London Liverpool Street.

For more information, visit the Great Railway Touring Company website.