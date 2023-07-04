70 sixth form students from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy have enjoyed their enjoy the school’s end-of-year celebration.

The prom evening held at Brean Country Club included a formal three-course meal and entertainment.

“It was a wonderful evening that all will remember for a long time to come,” says Libby Silmon, head of Year 12.

“Students were met with a red carpet arrival and a complimentary mocktail; we had a delicious three-course meal.”

“There was a combination of Y12 and Y13 students in attendance, enjoying entertainment by DJ Keith Hards plus karaoke, a photobooth and props from Somerset Photo Booth.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: