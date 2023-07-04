70 sixth form students from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy have enjoyed their enjoy the school’s end-of-year celebration.

The prom evening held at Brean Country Club included a formal three-course meal and entertainment.

“It was a wonderful evening that all will remember for a long time to come,” says Libby Silmon, head of Year 12.

“Students were met with a red carpet arrival and a complimentary mocktail; we had a delicious three-course meal.”

“There was a combination of Y12 and Y13 students in attendance, enjoying entertainment by DJ Keith Hards plus karaoke, a photobooth and props from Somerset Photo Booth.”