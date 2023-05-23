A new co-operative traders group is being formed to launch new markets in Burnham-On-Sea to replace the town’s Farmers Markets which have been discontinued after organisers said they had become “unviable.”

As first reported here, operator Somerset Farmers Markets says the number of stalls at the monthly Burnham-On-Sea High Street markets has declined in recent months and it has now decided not to hold any more with immediate effect.

Now, though, traders at the markets are forming a new group to run new regular indoor markets, to be called Burnham-On-Sea Independent Markets, for local producers.

Trader Julie Dean told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Due to Burnham’s mnonthly farmers markets closing, we are going to continue the market ourselves. We are forming a new independent co-operative of producers.”

“The new markets will be held indoors at Burnham Baptist Church on the last Friday of the month from 9am-1pm starting on June 30th. They will focus on locally-produced food and local products.”

She adds: “Many traders and customers wanted an indoor venue for the markets where the weather can’t impact them.”

“The new co-operative will be run as a non-profit group to keep the costs as low as possible for producers attending the markets. We are keen to have stalls from local producers for food plus plants and crafts.”

News of the decision to axe the long-running farmers’ markets came from Somerset Farmers Markets. A spokesperson said: “Sadly it is time for us to wind up Burnham-On-Sea Farmers Market. We thank our loyal customers who have supported it over the years. It has however become unviable to run with recent trader drop out. This is from immediate effect so the market this Friday 26th is cancelled. Please continue to support our other seven market venues around Somerset.”