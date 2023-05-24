Somerset cider maker Thatchers Cider has unveiled a new TV commercial this week in collaboration with multi-Academy Award-winning studio Aardman.

Airing for the first time on TV at 9.15pm today (Thursday 25th May), the commercial uses Aardman’s stop motion animation technique to bring the viewer through the gates of Thatchers’ own Myrtle Farm home. Viewers see how the family cider maker’s dedication along every step of the way achieves Pint-Sized Perfection.

Aardman uses its world-class skills in perfectly crafted hand-made miniature worlds to bring Thatchers’ expertise to the screen. Iconic elements of Myrtle Farm such as its orchards, help tell the story of carefully crafting the perfect drop of cider.

Some familiar faces make an appearance throughout the commercial, including fourth generation cider maker Martin Thatcher making a big entrance for the weekly 12.30 tasting. Viewers will also recognise the iconic Thatchers hot air balloon, a familiar sight over the skies of Bristol.

Martin Thatcher, who has had cameo appearances in all of Thatchers recent TV ads, says: “Partnering with Aardman, a truly iconic brand with such amazing creative genius, and situated in the West Country as we are, allows us to introduce consumers to a new, light-hearted storytelling creative about our ciders. It’s been a real privilege to see how Aardman shares the same total commitment to painstaking perfection every step of the way, as we do at Thatchers.”

The commercial, conceptualised by creative communications agency, Bray Leino, has been directed by Will Studd from Aardman and produced by Danny Gallagher.

Will Studd adds, “I am thrilled to be directing a new advert for Thatchers, a cider brand that shares our passion for craft and attention to detail. As a paid-up cider enthusiast, I am drinking in the opportunity to bring the Thatchers family, farm, dog, and selected staff members to life with detailed puppets and sets.

“Being able to collaborate with such a well-established South West brand on this project is an honour, I’m eager to create a beautiful film that captures the essence of Thatchers and their focus on perfection.”

Lydia Gough, Sales & Marketing Manager at Aardman also says, “We are delighted to be working alongside South West based creative agency Bray Leino to create an ad for such an iconic brand as Thatchers.

“Thatchers and Aardman is a pairing made in heaven, two loved brands with a passion for their craft, both proudly independent and sharing roots in the South West. We are very excited for everyone to see the new commercial.”

Viewers may recognise the familiar voice of the narrator – Richard Ede – who has also featured in previous commercials from Thatchers.

With total dedication to their craft, a team of 40 creatives at Aardman were involved in the film, with animators alone needing over 480 hours to shoot the 40 second commercial.

Martin Thatcher continues, “This is a film that allows people to step into the world of Thatchers. Our passion for creating the most perfect cider is reflected in the genius of Aardman, whose animators have recreated life at Myrtle Farm in the most minute and exacting detail, from our iconic barn doors, to our hot air balloon where the basket was handwoven out of real straw. Fabric from our own workwear has even been used to create some of the costumes.”

Pictured top: Danny Gallagher, Aardman; Eleanor Thatcher; Martin Thatcher; Will Studd, Aardman; with Myrtle the Dog, and puppets from the Pint-Sized Perfection ad.