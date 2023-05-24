A member of Burnham & Highbridge Karate Club has achieved the grade of 1st Dan Black Belt after years of dedicated training.

Michael Woolley has passed the exam to achieve the grade deflate several setbacks along the way.

“Mike was due to try for his black belt earlier but Covid lockdowns and then a serious shoulder operation with months of recuperation delayed his attempt until now,” says club spokesman Nick Smith, 8th Dan Black Belt.

“His dedication was such that he attended and watched every session during his recovery from his operation.”

Burnham & Highbridge Karate Club holds sessions on Wednesday evenings at St Andrew’s Church Hall in Burnham-On-Sea and also at the YMCA Highbridge on Sunday mornings. Beginners are welcome.