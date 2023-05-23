A new Town Board of local residents and businesses is being formed in Burnham-On-Sea to help shape the town’s future.

The High Street Task Force – a government funded body consisting of place experts from architects and designers to planners – is providing expert advice on the viability of town centres and Burnham-On-Sea was allocated expert support in 2022, which runs for two years and includes a series of expert meetings, workshops and advice.

“Now, following a stakeholder workshop earlier this month, it has been proposed to set up a Town Board consisting of a wide selection of local people who feel enthusiastic about the town and its future – and to lead the transformational change,” says a spokesperson.

“Motivated people are being sought who care about Burnham and its future, from various backgrounds, including: local residents, local businesses, retailers, arts and culture, young people etc.”

Somerset Council and Town Councils Members will have seats on the Board but will not be the leading force. Following a Board election, a leadership workshop will take place for the Board members and wider local reps.

Anyone interested in applying should email economicdevelopment.north@somerset.gov.uk and they will be supplied with a link to a sign-up form. Applications will close on 11th June and the candidates will be chosen before the end of June.