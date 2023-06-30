RNLI lifeguards are returning to Burnham-On-Sea beach from today (Saturday 1st July) for the summer season.

The RNLI lifeguards will be operating until Sunday 3rd September.

There will also be an RNLI lifeguard service at Brean beach on weekends on Saturday 8th, Saturday 15th and Saturday 22nd July followed by a full time service at Brean beach until 3rd September. They will be on the beaches from 10am-6pm.

The RNLI Lifeguards will be providing an additional service at Burnham and Brean beaches alongside the Somerset Council employed Beach Safety Staff who will also be on duty at Berrow beach.

All beach users are being asked by the RNLI to follow safety signage and listen to any advice and warning information issued by the beach safety staff or RNLI Lifeguards.

Matt Whitley, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for North Devon and Somerset, says: “We are pleased to be providing a lifeguard service on these two beaches in Sedgemoor and encourage the public to choose either Burnham-On-Sea or Brean beach if they are planning a day out at the coast this summer.. In 2022, RNLI lifeguards covering the south west dealt with 9,835 incidents, aided 11,858 people and saved 34 lives and the charity’s lifesavers are expecting another busy year ahead.”

The RNLI is urging anyone visiting the coast this summer to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – don’t allow your family to swim alone.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, float to live. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.

In an emergency dial 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard.