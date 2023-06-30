Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have this week given a funding boost to the organisers who run the town’s annual Playday at Apex Park.

This year’s Sedgemoor Playday will take place on Wednesday 2nd August from 10am-3pm with scores of activities planned that often attract up to 8,000 people.

Burnham Freemasons has handed a “significant amount” to the organisers to help with the rising costs of holding the popular event.

The Freemasons’s John Chinn says: “We have previously supported the Playday and think it is a great event to help local families with a day of free fun and activities during the summer holidays, bringing them together in the open air. We are sponsoring several activities this year.”

Organiser Rosie Pike thanked the Freemasons for the “generous and greatly appreciated donation”.

“We are well into the planning of Playday with lots of activities booked. It is a free event for children who all have to be accompanied by an adult. This year, we will have 51 activities.”

The Playday is scheduled to let parents have a day off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together at the park.

The 2022 Playday at Apex Park drew a bumper turnout as it returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Pictured: Top: Rosie Pike and Claire Walker from the organising team alongside the Freemasons’ Richard Kilburn, John Chinn and Will Human