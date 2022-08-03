A bumper turnout of thousands of people headed to Apex Park in Highbridge for its annual Play Day on Wednesday (August 3rd).

Families headed to the park to enjoy over 40 free activities as the event returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Apex Playday, which was opened by Sedgemoor District Council’s Chairman and organisers, aims to let parents have a day off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained during the holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together at the park.

”It was a fantastic day – a great success – and it was wonderful to see the crowds returning after a long break due to the pandemic,” said a spokesman.

Photos: Dawson Panter-Wray