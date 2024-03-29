Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today (Friday March 29th) with a wide variety of stalls selling local produce.

The event will be held from 9am-1pm at at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

It is run by a co-operative traders group set up last year to launch the monthly markets in place of the former Farmers Markets which were discontinued.

Stalls at today’s Burnham Independent Market:

The traders this month are:- Mike Pork.. Locally reared Rare breed Old spot pork, English Spring Lamb, Handmade sausage Rolls & Pork Pies.

Somerset Natural Soaps.. Natural Soaps, Bath & Body products, Organic Skin care range & CBD products.

Temple Glass… Handmade fused glass gifts.

My Farmhouse Kitchen… Jams, preserves & Chutney. Glastonbury Butter & Local Honey.

Oven to you… Hand backed sweet Pies.

Bizzy Lizzie… Cakes, sweet treats & Cup Cakes.

Times Past Cheese Dairy .. Locally produced Cheeses.

Nut Tree Farm… Locally produced Goats Cheese, Quiche, & Goats Meat & Eggs.

Midsomer Fudge… Handmade Fudge