Burnham-On-Sea’s Waffle Hub community cafe will be hosting a Warm Homes Advisor today (Thursday, February 15th) offering free advice to local residents.

The hub, based at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street, is welcoming the expert who will give tips on keeping homes warm and cutting energy costs.

A spokeswoman says: “Don’t let the winter chill sneak up on you! Feeling the pinch when those cold snaps hit? Our Warm Homes Advisor is here to help. Drop by and discover how to make your money work smarter and keep your home cozy all season long.”

Warm Homes Advisor visits are being held at the Waffle Hub on:

Thursday, February 15th: 2 PM – 4 PM

Friday, February 16th: 10 AM – 12 PM

Monday, February 19th: 10 AM – 12 PM

Tuesday, February 20th: 10 AM – 12 PM

Thursday, February 22nd: 10 AM – 12 PM

Friday, February 23rd: 10 AM – 12 PM