The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area this afternoon (Thursday, February 15th).

A period of torrential rain is forecast, with a yellow weather warning in force from 11am until midnight.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Further rain, on already saturated ground, is expected to move north and east to affect parts of southwest England and south Wales and will become persistent and heavy at times.”

“15 to 20 mm of rain is expected to fall widely with 30 to 40 mm likely over higher ground. The rain will start to die out from the west after dark.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the peak of rain in Burnham will be 3pm-8pm.