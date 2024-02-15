A Burnham-On-Sea cake maker is set to open a new bakery shop in the centre of Berrow.

Eloise Baker, founder of Ellie Bakes, will sell freshly-made cakes, bakes and sandwiches from the unit in Berrow Road which was previously occupied by pizza firm Haverslice which now operates from Burnham’s Westmans Trading Estate.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Ellie says she has been “overwhelmed with local support” from Berrow residents and she hopes to open at Easter.

“The premises has been vacant for some time since Harverslice moved,” she adds. “George, the owner, offered it to me as we are both local businesses who started up during the Covid lockdowns.”

“George messaged me and it went from there. A premises of my own liek this is what I’ve always wanted so it’s a bit of a dream come true!”

“I will sell freshly-made cakes, sandwiches and freshly brewed coffees, and I’m also planning to work with a local baker to sell freshly-made bread.”

“I hope to be open by Easter and will aim mainly at the lunch and breakfast trade, opening early each day and closing mid-afternoon.”

“I am receiving lots of messages of support. When George asked online for ideas for a business here, a bakery was a very popular choice.”

Ellie says she founded her business during the first Covid lockdown during 2020. She began by creating cupcakes before progressing to celebration cakes for special occasions.

George Havercroft from Haverslice adds: “It’s so great to be teaming up with Ellie’s. We’re here for her all the way and wish her the best of luck with all our support. It seems absolutely right for local businesses to work together so we are so pleased to help her in her adventures! I can’t wait to be the first customer!”