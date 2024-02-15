Burnham-On-Sea’s iconic beach lighthouse is scheduled to get a refurbishment later this year as part of a four-year maintenance programme despite council budget cuts.

Somerset Council, which owns the historic building, last carried out repainting of the lighthouse in 2020 at a cost of £9,450.

The Grade II listed building now has paint peeling from several parts of its wooden structure and metal joints are starting to rust in several spots.

Given Somerset Council’s current financial emergency with cutbacks being made, several residents have questioned whether the maintenance is still planned.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “It was last done in October 2020 and has been on a roughly four year rolling programme.”

“As yet, we don’t have any dates for tendering – it’s a specialist job. However, it is flagged up to take place.”

Contractors have to use specialist marine paint to keep it in good condition for four years in between the refurbishments.

The iconic red-striped building is a working lighthouse used for navigation, and its lights help with the safety of navigation for mariners approaching Burnham along Bridgwater Bay.