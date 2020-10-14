Work to give Burnham-On-Sea’s lower lighthouse a £9,450 makeover is underway this week.

The work is being undertaken by Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the famous landmark.

Claire Faun, council spokeswoman, says: “The lighthouse is kept in tip-top condition by Sedgemoor District Council who last decorated the exterior in 2016 by using specialist paint for use in a marine environment and exposed to salty air, spray and windy conditions.”

“The materials, special equipment needed for working on soft sand and labour cost in the region of £9,450.”

“For many residents and visitors, the lighthouse is an iconic photographic image, especially set against the dramatic sunsets, courtesy of the quality of light for which Burnham is well-known.”