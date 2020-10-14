Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club reopened on Thursday after a deep clean was undertaken following one of its members testing positive for Covid-19.

The popular club in Victoria Street, Burnham, temporarily closed on Tuesday (October 13th) following the positive test and a deep clean was carried out during Wednesday.

Club manager Paul Hale told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have undertaken a deep clean which included a complete decontamination from Decontamination Specialist Services who have done a great job.”

“We will now be re-washing all glassware and will re-open this morning, Thursday, at 11am.”

“The two members of staff that worked on the evening in question have been tested. Thank you for your understanding at these trying times.”