The RSPCA says it is laying off staff at its animal centre in Brent Knoll as the coronavirus pandemic hits fundraising.

The centre in Brent Road has been hit by a big downturn in donations and it says several of its team are “faced with redundancy”.

An RSPCA North Somerset spokesperson says: “We are now ten months into 2020 and no-one could possibly have predicted the devastating effect Covid-19 has had on us all. One way or another it has touched everyone and that includes the staff at our Animal Centre.”

“While Inspectors and Animal Welfare Officers are funded by RSPCA Headquarters, our Branch is responsible for funding the running of the Animal Centre and with no income coming in from our Charity shops for so long; our Trustees have had to act to secure the future of the Branch and the Animal Centre.”

“So it is with a very heavy heart that we have to tell you that some of our amazing and dedicated team has been faced with redundancy which will have an effect on how the Animal Centre is run in the immediate future.”

“The remaining team are working hard to develop new strategies and processes to continue our vital animal welfare work and the Branch as a whole is being restructured. We need your support more than ever in order to be able to continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals that need our help.”

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank those staff we are losing for their time and dedication. We will miss them and we wish them all the best for the future.”

To support the RSPCA North Somerset Branch by making a donation, click here.