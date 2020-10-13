Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club temporarily closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday evening (October 13th) after a customer tested positive for Coronavirus.

Manager Paul Hale told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been notified that a club member has tested positive for Coronavirus. As a result we have taken the decision to close with immediate effect to undergo a deep clean.”

“Any staff working during the shift will be tested and anyone within close proximity to the person in question has already been contacted.”

“Anyone who was in the club during the times last Thursday will be contacted by NHS track and trace if they need to self-isolate.”

“Please bear with us during this time we have tried to create a safe environment and will continue in our endeavours to do so.”

The club in Victoria Street re-opened on July 4th after being closed for over three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic with extra Covid safety measures in place.