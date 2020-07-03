Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has unveiled a host of new safety measures as it re-opens today (Saturday) to members.

The popular club in Victoria Street has introduced a variety of safety changes and rearranged the layout of its seating to enable customers to socially distance and stay safe.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, manager Paul Hale said: “These are strange times we are living in but we think the new safety measures are workable and will keep our members safe.”

“It will be great to see as many of our customers back as possible as we try to return to some kind of ‘normality’.”

The club will have a track and trace scheme in place as members will need to swipe their magnetic ID card at the door to enter and leave the club. This will also enable the club to keep a close eye on the number of people inside at any one time.

Paul adds: “Our main function room and stage area now have a capacity for 60 people with plenty of distance between tables. We would have got 100 people in there before.”

“There are also 30 seats in the main members bar area, which would have accommodated 50 people before. The Gatsby Lounge has seating for around 25 people as opposed to the 45 before. There is less space across the club, but we will be making it a safe environment for all our members.”

He adds: “We also have sanitizer stations in place for customers to use as they enter the club and others are dotted around the building.”

“There will be no standing or queuing at the bars, which are screened off with perspex to keep staff and customers safe. Customers will be able to order their drinks via an app and then collect them from the bar. We will be taking contactless payments.”

“The pool table will be still available and will be cleaned after each game. Regular cleaning is also in place across the building.”

“Our members will also be pleased to hear that we have extended all memberships for free by three months to account for the lockdown.”

The club – which is only open to members and not visitors – also has temporarily changed its opening hours to be 12 noon to 11pm instead of 11am to midnight while the new safety measures are bedding in.