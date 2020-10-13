A Burnham-On-Sea charity is among 39 groups across the area that are to receive funding boosts from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens’ Community Action Fund (CCAF).

Voluntary organisations and community groups who have supported local people since the height of the pandemic have received over £122,000 from the fund, it has been announced this week.

In total, 39 projects and organisations received grants in this round of funding, including Burnham’s In Charley’s Memory.

It has received £4,000 from the Commissioners Community Action Fund (CCAF).

“The funds will go towards an additional counselling space, additional counselling, mandatory counsellor supervision costs and personal protective equipment (PPE),” said a spokesperson.

PCC Sue Mountstevens said: “I continue to be overwhelmed by the innovative ways local people are addressing concerns in their communities, especially in such extraordinary circumstances.”

“You know far better than me what is important to your local communities are and I hope this additional funding goes some way in supporting local people in our area.”

“I welcome new applications and look forward to hearing about the innovative projects that local organisations provide for our community. By working together we can continue to make improvements and drive the change needed in helping communities of Avon and Somerset be safe and feel safe.”

In June, PCC Sue Mountstevens allocated an additional £200,000 to CCAF to support local charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to help deal with the consequences of the global health pandemic. Such initiatives are invited to apply for grants of up to £5,000.

The CCAF continues to be run in partnership with the Police Community Trust and will welcome applications until 30th November 2020.

