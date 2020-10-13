The NHS Test and Trace Support Payment scheme is now open for eligible Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents to claim £500 if you are told to self-isolate after testing positive for Coronavirus or are contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service and cannot work from home.

The £500 payment is being administered locally by Sedgemoor District Council, and residents will need to follow the link below for further information and to complete an application form.

The applications process began on Monday 12th October and backdated applications from 28 September will be accepted and will be paid where the qualifying conditions are met.

The payment will total £500 for those who qualify. The scheme is due to run until Friday 31st January 2021.

The criteria under which you can apply:

You must have been asked by NHS Test and Trace to self-isolate on or after 28 September.

You must be employed or self-employed

You must not be able to carry out your work from home during the period of self-isolation, resulting in a loss of income

You must be in receipt of one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit or Pension Credit.

You can find more detail here and you can also call 0300 790 6275 for help and support.

Submit applications here.